The recently signed business contract between leading telecommunications firm, Globacom, and French satellite giant, Eutelsat, will open up Nigeria’s rural communities to the possibilities of broadband internet, the telecommunication giant has said.

Globacom said yesterday that the project would be of great benefit to communities with little or no internet connectivity as “it would offer VSAT/Satellite-based internet service and Satellite-based community wifi internet service in far flung and unserved areas where access to internet services are currently a challenge”.

The company explained that the deal was in furtherance of the government’s desire to extend broadband internet outside cities “and give millions of Nigerians access to communicate and transact business with the communal internet access by Globacom”.

When the project is fully executed, Globacom explained, subscribers in urban cities would also be able to reach their friends and families, and also transact business over the internet in such areas. The subscriber can also carry out electronic transactions and payments to workers or companies in remote areas using the Glo-powered Eutelsat Konnect Satellite platform.

Offering more details on the project, the grand masters of data noted that the areas which would benefit included “Remote Northern/Middle-Belt communities, southern offshore locations, farm ranches and factories/businesses far from townships.”

ternet/terrestrial networks are a challenge

In addition to opening up the communities, the facility would make internet services available at a reduced cost. “This is a specialized internet service provision for remote communities where internet access is either currently minimal or not available. The service will be offered at very attractive and competitive rates which will be cheaper than the current expensive options of going into bigger towns for internet access or internet access over very expensive terrestrial networks in such communities”, concluded the statement.