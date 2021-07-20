Telecommunication company, Globacom, has congratulated Nigerian Muslims on the occasion of the celebration of Eid-el-Kabir, urging them to celebrate with love and abide by the teachings of the Holy Quran.

Globacom, in a statement in Lagos yesterday, advised the Muslim Ummah to take advantage of the celebration to pray for peace and progress of the country.

“We rejoice with Nigerian Muslims Ummah as they celebrate the 2021 Eid-el-Kabir festival. We urge them to use the occasion to continue to promote peaceful co-existence and live up to the tenets of their faith through acts of charity and obedience to the injunctions of the Holy Quran,” it said.

It also urged them to uphold the lessons of commitment, dedication and submission to laid down laws as was seen in Prophet Ibraheem.

who submitted to sacrificing his son in obedience to the will of God, a supreme act of faith which Eid-el-Kabir amplifies.

According to Globacom, “It is a season of charity, peace-making and forgiveness. We must use this season to remember to fend for the poor and the needy in line with Allah’s injunction to be our brother’s keeper.”

The company assured the Muslim faithful on its network of quality service delivery during the holidays and beyond and wished them a very happy Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

