Globacom has grown its voice and internet subscriber base, garnering additional 1,007,259 new subscribers in July, 2021 latest data from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has shown.

The latest monthly subscribers data which was published on the NCC website indicated that Globacom gained 1,007,259 new subscribers in July, thus moving from 50,130,540 in June to 51,137,799 in July, while other networks, MTN and Airtel, however recorded losses.

While MTN lost 447,460 subscribers, moving from 73,571,192 in June to 73,123,732 in July, Airtel fell from 50,665,723 to 50,301,237, losing 364,486 subscribers during the same period.

Etisalat did not record any increase as it maintained the same figure of 12,908,092 for the two months.

The Commission also reported that Globacom was the only operator that added to its total number of internet users, recording a growth of 338, 189 subscribers. At the end of July, Glo had 38,214,155 as against 37,875,966 it recorded in June.

According to observers, Globacom’s consistent dominance is partly attributable to the nationwide rollout of the 4G LTE advanced network as well as continuous enhancement of its network. In addition, millions of subscribers on the Glo network are enjoying delightful product and services including 22x which offers 2 times the value of subscribers’ recharge, the Berekete SIM which offers multiple bonuses and 100 percent bonus on all data packages backed by instant efficient broadband internet connectivity.