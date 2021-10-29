A new reward promo in which customers stand to win over 500,000 life- enhancing prizes has been unveiled by national telecommunications company, Globacom, for the exclusive benefit of customers on its network.

Tagged Joy Unlimited Extravaganza, the promo was unveiled by Globacom at a press conference in Lagos yesterday.

Globacom said the promo is a continuation of its various empowerment promotions including the recent Everyday Bonanza and My Own Don Beta promos where thousands of telecom subscribers went home with different prizes, adding that the need to appreciate its numerous customers who have stood by the brand all over the years and also to commemorate its 18th anniversary underscored the need to unveil the promo.

According to the company, “Since 2003 when Globacom changed the paradigm at launch with the people–oriented offer ‘Per second billing’ the company has consistently brought innovation, quality service delivery and unequalled benefits to its subscribers in the past 18 years.”

It explained that over 500,000 prizes including different household appliances like fridges, television sets, generators will be won by customers across the country.

“There are also data prizes which will be won on a daily basis while the grand prize of a brand new Saloon car will be won by lucky subscribers across the country every month end throughout the duration of the promotion”, the company further explained.

Glo said a customer must recharge a cumulative of N500 a week (Monday to Sunday), or N2,000 in a calendar month to qualify for the weekly and monthly draws, adding that all recharge amounts, physical, electronic, special (4x,5x, etc.) count towards qualification.

To participate in the promo the company said customers should dial the dedicated USSD code: *611# on the Glo network.

It enjoined current and prospective customers across the country to make utmost use of the opportunity provided by Joy Unlimited Extravaganza Promo to win quality prizes.