Subscribers to Nigeria’s leading telecoms network, Globacom, are set to receive up to 36GB free data to share and express love this valentine season.

The offer, which was announced over the weekend in Lagos, will give customers who purchase smartphones from any of the GloWorld outlets free data ranging from 500MB to 36GB, over the next six months.

According to the announcement, the actual data bonus to be offered will be determined by the price of the particular smartphones purchased. Models of handsets that are available for purchase include iPhones, Samsung, Infinix, Tecno, and Itel. The promotion which commenced on February 10 will end on February 25, 2022.”

“The new Smartphone Festival was unveiled to add flavour to our customers. We expect that they will be engaged in a lot of online activities before and around February 14, so we decided to make it easier for them to buy genuine devices at affordable prices for themselves and their loved ones. All devices come with warranties and after sales support from the manufacturers”, the statement added.

“Subscribers can view their data balance by dialing 1270# or*777#.They can also visit the portal at http://hsi.glo.com or SMS ‘info’ to127”, Globacom concluded.

