Two African midfield soccer stars, Ghanaian King Gyan, and Kenyan Johanna Omolo, will be guests on the 30-minute Cable News Network (CNN) programme African Voices Changemakers, sponsored by telecommunications service provider, Globacom.

The show which will highlight the unlimited potential of the beautiful game of soccer will examine the professional journeys of the two soccer stars.

Thirty-two-year-old Gyan began his professional soccer training at the Ghanaian soccer academy called ‘Right to Dream’ after which he relocated to the United States of America to further hone his skills on the pitch. He has played in the Norwegian Premier League, the Swedish Halmstads BK, among other teams including Toronto FC of Canada which he joined in 2011.

On his part, Johanna Omolo, received his first call-up to the Kenyan national team in 2010 but only made his professional debut for Kenya in 2011. He represented the national team in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations scoring a goal against Tanzania. At 32, he currently plies his trade with BB Erzurumspor in Turkey.

African Voices ChangeMakers will air on Saturday at 9.30 a.m. with repeats on Sunday at 4.30 a.m., 7.30 a.m., 12.30 p.m., 7.30 p.m. and on Monday at 4.00 a.m. while a two-part 15-minute repeat will be broadcast at 6.45 p.m. on Tuesday and Wedn