Good times are here for subscribers to national telecommunication company, Globacom, who are frequent travellers to China and United Arab Emirates, as the company’s pre-paid roaming, data roaming and 4G LTE services formally commence in the Asian and Middle East countries.

In a press statement issued in Lagos, Globacom said the services were extended to these countries as part of its efforts to ensure that Glo subscribers on vacation or business trips have access to its services in different parts of the world.

“We assure our customers of excellent calling and browsing services”, Globacom said, adding that Glo customers will have unrestricted access to its super-fast 4G LTE and pre-paid roaming as well as all post-paid services launched many years ago, whenever they visit China and UAE.

“Globacom has the largest roaming footprint covering over 500 networks across over 90 countries,” the company added, explaining that its roaming rates across different countries are the most competitive in the industry .

The locations where Glo pre and post services are available have therefore increased with China and the United Arab Emirates joining the United Kingdom, Finland, Spain, Serbia, Sweden, Norway, Russia, Holland, France, Portugal, Poland, Switzerland and Denmark. Others are American regions including Brazil, United States, Bolivia, Cayman and Grenada, Chile, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia and Paraguay.

Glo subscribers will also enjoy the company’s post-paid services in the Asian country of Japan, especially now that the Olympic Games are a month away. This will give the Nigerian contingent to the games the opportunity to communicate and chat effortlessly with their loved ones during the games.