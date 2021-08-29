As telecom operator, Globacom, celebrates its 18th year of operation, its over 50 million subscribers stand to enjoy free airtime and data for their patronage and support in building a world class network, a statement from the company said yesterday.

The company which clocks 18 today, disclosed in a statement that prepaid customers would receive a gift of N200 airtime comprising six minutes of talk time, which they can use for calls to other Glo customers and 200MB data for browsing as they please.

The gifts will be enjoyed by all customers on the network who have recharged from N200 and above in the last 30days. The customers will receive the free gifts through an SMS notification and will also be notified of its expiry through the same channel after a 24 hour validity period.

“As we mark the 18th year of operation, we wish to appreciate the support of all our customers and stakeholders, including the government and regulators, for their continued faith in our business to significantly contribute to the sustainable development of the country”.

“Since we rolled out services in 2003, we have set a bold vision to build Africa’s biggest and best telecommunications network. It has been our delight to fulfill this vision and consistently deliver innovative and quality telecoms solutions to enable our subscribers to achieve their aspirations,” Globacom added.

Globacom brought revolution to the telecommunications industry in Nigeria with the launch of per second billing system, thereby giving access to telephony services by majority of Nigerians. The unprecedented feat earned the company encomiums from the International Telecommunications Union, an agency of the United Nations, which praised the company for its critical role in revolutionising the nation’s telecommunications sector.

The network also carved a niche for itself by introducing 3G Plus technology on the heels of the 2.5G technology which it also pioneered at its launch in 2003 while other operators were running on the 2G backbone.