The excitement for this season’s English Premier League (EPL) is gathering momentum again as Nigeria’s telecommunications giant, Globacom, has reiterated its commitment to stay connected to the passion of football fans across the country.

Globacom’s renewal of the live broadcast of the 2021/2022 EPL season, which kicks off last weekend, the company in its Matchday2 statement issues on Friday, confirmed its sponsorship of the live broadcast of EPL matches on SuperSport channels on DSTV.

This is the 9th season that the telecommunications company has brought EPL matches live to the living rooms and event centers of football fans in the two countries through sponsorship of the broadcast.

“Right from 2003 when we rolled out services, our company has been connecting with the passion of football fans across the continent. The sponsorship of telecast of EPL matches in Nigeria and Ghana is, therefore, an extension of this commitment. Football fans on the continent deserve the best and we will continue to delight them”, Globacom said in a statement.

As the competition gathers momentum, match day 2 will be another opportunity for fans in Nigeria and Ghana to follow their favourite clubs’ matches live courtesy of the Globacom-sponsored broadcast.

The London derby at the Emirates Stadium between Arsenal and European Champions, Chelsea is the star match of the week. Other encounters include Manchester City vs Norwich at Etihad, Southampton vs Manchester United at Saint Mary’s Stadium, while Wolves will lock horns with their former Boss, Nuno Espirito Santo, when Tottenham Hotspur visits Molineux on Sunday.