The Lagos Zonal Coordinator of National Lottery Regulatory Authority (NLRA), Mrs Priscilla Onuzulu, has commended telecoms service provider, Globacom, for consistently empowering Nigerians. The endorsement by the executive regulatory body were made at the Glo Joy Unlimited Extravaganza prize presentation event which held on Thursday in Lagos.

In her remarks at the event, Mrs Onuzulu who congratulated the winners, noted that “Globacom has been doing the right thing from inception and they are on track in this promo as well. Glo will not disappoint anybody. You will all get Glo Joy Unlimited Extravaganza prizes. We at NLRC have been and will continue to be there all through the promo. I wish you all the very best”.

The event which took place at the Adeola Odeku retail outlet of Globacom was packed with excitement as a total of 203 lucky subscribers who emerged from the first draw of the promotion held recently. They include 71 winners of television sets, 71 winners of generators and 61 winners of refrigerators

Other special guests that graced the occasion and had the honour of presenting prizes to winners included a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Desmond Elliot, Executive Chairman of Eti-Osa East Local Council Development Area, Hon. John Campus Ogundare, Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of ThisDay Newspapers, Mr Eniola Bello, Retired Captain Tunji Shelle, and several celebrities including King Sunny Ade, Teni Makanaki, Patience Ozokwu (Mama G), Samuel Perry (Broda Shaggi) and Godwin Komone (Gordons).

The representative of Globacom at the event, who is Regional Manager Sales, Lagos, Abdulrazaq Ande, said the prize presentation ceremony was in fulfillment of the pledge made when the loyalty reward promo was unveiled three weeks ago to spread joy amongst Nigerians during the Yuletide season and into the New Year as well as a confirmation of its resolve to constantly add value to the lives of subscribers on its network.

He further explained that other winners who will emerge in subsequent draws will receive their prizes at similar events to be held in in Enugu on November 25, Ibadan on December 2, Port-Harcourt on December 9, Asaba on December 13, while Abuja and Jos will host the event on December 16. Other cities where presentation ceremonies will be held Benin on December 23, Akure on January 6, Kano on January 20, Uyo on January 27, and Owerri and Abuja (second presentation) on February 3 and Lagos (second presentations) on February 10.

For subscribers to be eligible to win in the promo, they will be required to make a total recharge of N500 in a week (that is Monday to Sunday) to qualify for the weekly draws, while a total recharge of N2, 000 in a calendar month qualifies a subscriber for the monthly draws to win any of the car prizes.

All recharge amounts, physical, electronic, special (4x, 5x, etc.) count towards qualification, and customers can participate in the promo by dialing *611# on the Glo network, Glo explained, adding, “The more the recharge, the more entries a subscriber gets and consequently the greater the chance to win these amazing prizes”.

One of the lucky subscribers who spoke on behalf of other winners commended Globacom for spreading joy to them. A Refrigerator winner, Chika Nwachukwu from Enugu State and who works with Oando Plc said, “Glo is a very supportive network. I truly appreciate this prize. To tell you the truth, I was surprised when I was told I won. I thank Globacom immensely for providing another fridge for my family”.

Afusat Jamiu from Ogun State, a generator winner, said, “I live in Ijede, in Ikorodu area of Lagos where I sell clothes. Glo has made very happy with the generator that I won in their promo. It came at the right time. The generator will be very useful to power my fridge to boost my new turkey business. God bless Glo”.