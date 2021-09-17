International advocacy organisation, Global Citizen, has unveiled the local hosts TV personalities Ebuka Obi- Uchendu and Nancy Isime for the Global Citizen Live event in Lagos.

This is as it also demands that wealthiest nations deliver on promise to give $100 billion yearly to address the climate needs of developing countries.

Pan-African broadcast partners are AIM Group, MultiChoice and SABC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Performances fromLagos will be given by Tiwa Savage, Davido, Femi Kuti and Made Kuti, among others. Burna Boy will perform from New York, Sho Madjozi and Muzi from Johannesburg, while Angelique Kidjo will perform in Paris on 25th September 2021.

Global Citizen Live is part of the once- in-a-generation day of unity across seven continents, to be broadcast over 24 hours around the world on Apple Music, Apple TV App, YouTube, Twitter and also aired on partner television and radio stations across different regions.

It will also call for US citizens to contact their representatives pressing for the passage of the largest climate protection bill in American history in order to set the US on track to at least half emissions by 50% by 2030. Congress plans to vote on the bill the week of September 27th among others.

Global Citizen is working with the Lagos State government to create a limited-capacity event in celebration of Nigerians working on the frontline in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The show will be filmed in advance with a fully-vaccinated audience or attendees who have presented a negative PCR test.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu, said, “Lagos State is thrilled to be a part of Global Citizen Live. With the challenges of rising poverty, hunger and vaccine inequity facing Africa, we need businesses and governments around the world to respond to the call of citizens, stand in solidarity with the people of Africa, and commit to defending the planet and defeating poverty and inequality.”