By CHIKA IZUORA, Lagos

Global natural gas consumption rose by 4.6 per cent in 2021, more than double the decline seen in the gas market in 2020.

The International Energy Agency (IEA), attributed the strong growth in demand in 2021 to economic recovery that followed 2020’s lockdowns and a succession of extreme weather events.

Supply could not keep up with demand and this, coupled with unexpected outages, led to tight markets and steep price increases and evident in the slow-down in demand growth in the second half of 2021.

Last year closed with record high spot prices for gas in Europe and Asia, as the natural gas supply remained constricted. The weather, during the rest of the northern hemisphere’s winter season necessitating indoor heating, will have a direct effect on the direction of short-term demand for gas. If temperatures remain within the norm, the natural gas market’s growth is expected to be slowed down by higher gas prices and softer economic expansion.

Supply tension is expected to ease as offline capacity gradually returns.

The exceptionally high gas, and by extension electricity, prices are likely to have an impact beyond just northern markets and the current season. A ripple effect in both mature and emerging gas importing market is already visible, says the IEA’s Gas Market Report Q1 2022.

It is not just Europe being affected by high gas, and thus electricity, prices. “Emerging economies are particularly vulnerable, and are already experiencing power cuts, industrial demand destruction and potential food supply issues in the absence of affordable gas-based fertilisers.

The current market situation is a stark reminder for gas-consuming countries of the importance of implementing and updating their security of supply toolboxes, including policies to protect consumers and to optimise the use of gas infrastructure, especially storage,” says the Gas Market Report.

Exceptionally low natural gas prices during 2020 enabled substantial coal-to-gas switching in power generation across various regions and high markets.

But this started changing towards the end of 2020 as the prices rose. High natural gas prices negatively affected demand from industrial consumers, who either switched to alternative fuels or reduced output in the last few months of 2021.

Companies in energy-intensive sectors such as fertilisers, glass and steel either decreased or suspended production because of the high gas spot prices.

In emerging markets where gas prices are regulated, governments passed large tariff increases onto major consumers to partially fund the cost of supplying protected retail customers. “They rose by 28 per cent in Egypt and 43 per cent in Pakistan.”

Gas-based fertilisers also reached a record-high price level by the end of 2021.