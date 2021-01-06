By MARK ITSIBOR, Abuja and BUKOLA IDOWU, Lagos

The World Bank has predicted that global economy is expected to expand 4 per cent in 2021 if an initial COVID-19 vaccine rollout becomes widespread throughout this year.

The report also predicted that the Nigerian economy is expected to grow by 1.1 per cent in 2021.

It advised government authorities to take pro-economic-growth measures to achieve sustainable growth. “To support economic recovery, authorities also need to facilitate a re-investment cycle aimed at sustainable growth that is less dependent on government debt,” the World Bank added.

World Bank says in its January 2021 Global Economic Prospects that a recovery, however, will likely be subdued, unless policy makers move decisively to tame the COVID-19 pandemic and implement investment-enhancing reforms.

In the economic prospects report that was released yesterday, the global financial institution said although the global economy is growing again after a 4.3 per cent contraction in 2020, the pandemic has caused a heavy toll of deaths and illness, plunged millions into poverty, and may depress economic activity and incomes for a prolonged period.

The bank noted that top near-term policy priorities are controlling the spread of COVID-19 and ensuring rapid and widespread vaccine deployment.

“While the global economy appears to have entered a subdued recovery, policymakers face formidable challenges—in public health, debt management, budget policies, central banking and structural reforms—as they try to ensure that this still fragile global recovery gains traction and sets a foundation for robust growth,” said World Bank group President David Malpass.

“To overcome the impacts of the pandemic and counter the investment headwind, there needs to be a major push to improve business environments, increase labor and product market flexibility, and strengthen transparency and governance.”

The report stated that growth in Nigeria is expected to resume at 1.1 per cent in 2021 with activities anticipated to be dampened by low oil prices, OPEC quotas, falling public investment due to weak government revenues, constrained private investment due to firm failures, and subdued foreign investor confidence.

Noting that risks are tilted to the downside, the reports stated that growth in major trading partners could fall short of expectations. To the bank, “widescale distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine in the region will likely face many hurdles, including poor transport infrastructure and weak health systems capacity. Such constraints, compounded by natural disasters such as recent devastating floods and rising insecurity, particularly in the Sahel, could delay recovery.”

It noted that government debt in the sub-saharan region has increased sharply to an estimated 70 per cent of GDP last year, elevating concerns about debt sustainability in some economies. Banks, it said, may face sharp increases in non-performing loans as companies struggle to service their debt due to falling revenues.

Lasting damage of the pandemic could depress growth over the long term through the chilling effects of high debt on investment, the impact of lockdowns on schooling and human capital development, and weaker health outcomes, it stressed.