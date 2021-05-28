Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange has offered free training to 100,000 Africans on careers in cryptocurrencies and blockchain in the past one year

The Binance Masterclass training is primarily targeted at helping crypto newbies understand the fundamentals of cryptocurrencies, how to identify scams, how to buy and sell crypto and more advanced concepts around the spot, margin, and futures trading as they get started on their crypto journey.

Experts say with the accelerating growth of crypto adoption, there is a lot to take into consideration when transferring wealth. They say gaining a foundation of cryptocurrency education helps to understand the transition between traditional and decentralized financial infrastructures.

The crypto market in Africa is currently growing and attracting many people looking for assets that give them higher margins. In Nigeria where the economy is struggling with recessive forces, investing in a non-naira based asset is seen as a hedge against the weak local currency.

This is true for crypto as it is for foreign based stocks. Recently, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said over 400,000 Nigerians have invested in foreign stocks in the past 18 months. For crypto, the main attraction for many Nigerians has been the surging prices.