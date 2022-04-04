One week in the month of March of every year has been set aside across the world to mark the Global Money Week (GMW). It has thus become an annual global awareness-raising campaign and Nigeria is part of the countries that mark this week, although the tempo seems to be waning.

This year, the week of March 21 to 27 was set aside for financial institutions, non-governmental organisations, and related entities to emphasise the importance of ensuring that young people, from an early age, are financially aware, and are gradually acquiring the knowledge, skills, attitudes and behaviours necessary to make sound financial decisions and ultimately achieve financial well-being and financial resilience.

The GMW is usually marked by tours by banks, NGOs, investment firms, other financial institutions amongst others to secondary schools as well as special enlightenment programmes to reach out to the young ones across the country, particularly in rural areas.

However, data shows that the number of those reached in recent years have been on the decline, same with the number of participating institutions. According to the GMW website, 11,200 children had been reached during the GMW of 2013 with copies of “101 Ways to Save” and “The Egg & the Poultry Farm” distributed in schools.

Organised by ENDIP Consulting Limited; Financial Literacy for All; SOS Nigeria; Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN); Aegis Empowerment Initiative (AEI); Child Development and Concern Foundation (CDCF), it had been supported by three commercial banks, one microfinance bank, three financial industry regulators, five government agencies, six banks and one investment bank.

In 2014, the tempo picked up, and with five banks on the list of participating institutions, 38,902 children from across the country were reached directly, but in 2015, only 3,500 children were reached.

By 2016, the Bankers’ Committee which comprise of regulators in the financial industry as well as chief executives of banks in the country was a major organiser along with the CBN with NGOs and government organisations being participants.

With the increased participation, data by the GMW showed that 74,465 children were directly reached with the imbibing a savings culture message and another 87,000 reached indirectly. The number continued to rise with 88,625 reached directly and another 730,286 reached indirectly in 2017.

In 2017, there were 28 participating banks as well as top government agencies such as the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Youth Development alongside NGOs and several schools that were committed towards educating the upcoming generation on the importance of a saving culture and money management.

The number of children reached in 2018 despite the high level of participation by banks slowed to 83,557 while those reached indirectly dropped to 215,203. Despite increased participation in 2019, the number of children reached continued to decline with 67,139 reached directly and another 167,920 reached indirectly.

2019 GMW had been celebrated by 10 microfinance banks, 12 media organisations, 22 deposit money banks, four insurance companies, 585 Schools, 11 financial institutions alongside several NGOs and government agencies as well as regulators in the financial industry.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and its attendant lockdown of economies across the globe, the 2020 GMW did not hold and with the resumption of economic activities, in 2021, there had been 46 participating institutions and only 42,448 children and young people reached directly.

This figure is just a fraction of the 219 million people reached globally during GMW2021 in which 16,200 organisations took part in 176 countries. This year, efforts were put in place on the enlightenment programme as Unity Bank Plc facilitated Financial Literacy Training at St Columba’s Grammar School, Agbor, Delta State, as well as in 30 other schools across the federation.

While analysts have attributed the decline in number of participants and impact to the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on global economies, they expressed hope that next year’s GMW would see increased interest as economies continue to recover.

Also, Fidelity Bank Plc tutored 4,000 students in 36 schools across Nigeria on the value of managing financial resources effectively in order to improve their economic well-being, while Heritage Bank said it was able to raise awareness amongst over 10,000 teens and youths across the 36 states and improve the capabilities of young people to make sound decisions when it comes to financial matters to secure their future.

The managing director and chief executive of Fidelity, Mrs. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, speaking on the theme of the 2022 GMW “Build Your Future, Be Smart About Money” said financial literacy among Nigerians, particularly the youth, would promote economic growth and development.

She pointed out that the financial institution would not relent in its efforts to actualise the federal government’s financial inclusion objectives by enabling more young Nigerians, particularly those in underserved communities, to participate in the formal banking system.

“Our children are the future and sharing such information with these young ones will help them develop into better adults. It will give them the ability to plan for their financial independence. For us as a bank, education and youth empowerment are major pillars of our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) strategy. We are always searching for opportunity to give back to communities where we operate.”

An annual event, GMW which started in 2012 is an annual global awareness-raising campaign on the importance of ensuring that young people, from an early age, are financially aware, and are gradually acquiring the knowledge, skills, attitudes and behaviours necessary to make sound financial decisions and ultimately achieve financial well-being and financial resilience

The ultimate goal of GMW is to ensure that all children and youth have access to high-quality financial education, they learn about money matters and are able to take smart financial decisions that can improve future financial resilience and financial well-being.

Initially developed by Child and Youth Finance International (CYFI) in 2011, GMW continued to grow by engaging an increasing number of public, private and civil society organisations. In 2019, CYFI reported that over 150 countries and overseas territories participated in GMW over the years.