The Global Shapers Community, Lagos Hub, has called for dialogue towards addressing issues of growth through the building of communities in Nigeria and Africa at large.

The was made known at the SHAPE AFRICA 2021 event to mark Global Shapers 10 years of impact.

The conveners, curator, Ayobami Bamisaiye, and vice curator, Fatimah Bamisedun hosted SHAPE AFRICA, first-of-its-kind post-COVID hybrid discourse.

The Hub, initially founded by Osayi Alile, CEO ACT Foundation, celebrated 10 years of impact in Lagos state by a series of local impact projects and the SHAPE event which was held over 2 days on the 10th and 11th of December, 2021.

The event brought together 200 of the world’s young and brightest professionals, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and experts to discuss the creation of growth opportunities in Africa amongst other dialogues.

SHAPE events are regional events created by the Global Shapers Community worldwide to share their knowledge in an immersive experience. Other SHAPEs include MENA, (the Middle East and North Africa), APAC (Asia Pacific), etc.

