The Nigerian arts and entertainment industry will continue to enjoy the support of telecommunications giant, Globacom, with its headline sponsorship of two television drama series, Super Story and Enakhe.

The prime-time drama series showcase the best of Nigeria’s movie and entertainment professionals and has brought a lot of excitement to TV viewers across the country.

Super Story, a Wale Adenuga Production package, is shown on the network of African Independent Television (AIT) every Thursday, from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) every Thursday from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. It is widely adjudged as the most watched television drama series in Nigeria, featuring top Nollywood talents like Funsho Adeolu, Shan George, Kunle Coker, Toyin Alausa, Kehinde Bankole, Joseph Momodu, Tersy Akpata and Annetta Adebusuyi

Currently, Super Story is running on the story theme of “Revenge”- a story of love, double dating, back biting, attempted murder and intrigues.

Enakhe on the other hand, is a new series on DSTV that tells the story of a heiress who has to prove herself to be deserving of the privileges of her inheritance. It is broadcast on Showcase, DTSV Channel 151 from 8.30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Friday. An omnibus edition also runs on the same station from 3.p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

This exciting series was shot in Benin, Edo State, with a cast and crew made up mostly of Edo indigenes including Alex Usifo, Ivie Okujaye, Philip Asaya and Eunice Omoregie.