The management of a new event center, Glow Party Limited, says it is now ready to bring the desired satisfaction to Benin City, the Edo State Capital.

The head of the Organization, Dr. Augustine Eda, who had been working round the clock to establish a breathtaking edifice for receptive residents in a recent giveaway party organized in Benin City, said they have become more concerned about the healthy living of the people. This, he said, paved the way to creating a relaxation spot with multiple modern facilities to meet societal demands .

Other available services include Gym and Fitness Center, Laundry, and Catering services offered by the group.

Seminars, Marriages, and workshops are also organized around with regular power supply to give credence to business opportunities

He urged society to go for food and drinks healthy enough for consumption while calling on members of the public to harness the opportunity created by the new entrance.

