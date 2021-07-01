Group managing director, Nigerian national petroleum corporation (NNPC), Mr Mele Kyari, is expected to brief the Senate today on technical aspects of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) 2021.

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, disclosed this at yesterday’s plenary.

Lawan said the briefing was to educate senators on the technicalities and financial implications of certain provisions of the PIB.

He said the briefing would take place behind closed doors and would last for about an hour.

Lawan also said that today’s plenary would be entirely devoted to the consideration of the report.

“Before plenary tomorrow, the leadership of the Senate has decided to invite NNPC GMD to come and brief us in a closed session.

“The opportunity is for those of us who are not members of the joint committees who had interactions with NNPC, DPR to at least hear some of the technical details, financial details and implications of certain provisions in the bill,” he said.

Lawan also commended members of the committee for doing an extremely good job.

“They have devoted themselves, they have sacrificed almost all the recess period just for them to work on the PIB,” he said.