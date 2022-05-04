A former governor of Kaduna State Ahmed Makarfi has charged a governorship aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State, Barrister Mohammed Sani Abbas, to work with the voters to return the party to power and correct the misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Makarfi stated this when Abbas visited him to draw from the reservoir of knowledge in politics and to seek his blessings.

In a statement by director public affairs, Mohammed Sani Abbas Campaign Team, Hon Victor Matthew Bobai, Makarfi, who is the father of PDP in the state, described the aspirants as a man of integrity.

Makarfi said his goal is to see the PDP take back its power in Kaduna State and other parts of the country.

Senator Makarfi said, “It is the masses that are still keeping me in politics today. Therefore, Barrister Sani Abbas (His Excellency to be) must work with the masses and unite the great people of Kaduna State.”

He also advised Abbas to trust in God where power comes from, adding that God never fails.

The former governor prayed for the Abbas’ team as it continues with the campaign especially at the grassroots.

Also, Abbas yesterday shared Sallah lunch with supporters. “It was a joyful moment of celebration and dining with both Muslim faithful and Christian alike in the spirit of Ramadan,” the statement said.