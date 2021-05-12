By OKECHUKWU OBETA, Awka

President-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Ambassador George Obiozor, has charged Igbo to take advantage of the oncoming farming season to boost food production in all parts of Igbo land.

He said the present situation in the country makes it imperative for the people in the region to take the issue of food production and processing compellingly serious, adding that food security should be the basic foundation of any society.

In a statement released by Ohanaeze national publicity secretary, Chief Alex Chiedozie Ogbonnia on behalf of Obiozor, he recalled with nostalgia, the pre-eminent position the Igbo occupied in the area of agriculture and food production during the administration of the late premier of the Eastern Region, Dr. Michael Okpara

Agriculture, according to Obiozor has an incredible value chain that include youth empowerment, wealth creation and enormous export potential.

He said over ninety per cent of Igbo land is arable and fertile and wondered why the people should not enjoy food sufficiency.

Obiozor said concerted efforts should be devoted to food production such as cattle, fish, palm oil, cashew, cassava processing among others. He said in the past, high premium was placed on native cows because of their cultural values and that the time had come for the native cow to re-assume their potency in Igbo culture and tradition.

He called the attention of all the traditional rulers, town union presidents, leaders of thought and indeed our people in the Diaspora to lend their support to the issue of Agriculture and food production in Igboland, especially in this farming season.

Obiozor recognizes the outstanding efforts and achievements in Agriculture and food production particularly in Anambra and Ebonyi States and congratulated Governors Willy Obiano and Dave Umahi and the farmers of these states.