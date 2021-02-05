By Anthony Ada Abraham,

Convener of an annual entertainment and cultural festival, ‘Go Culture Festival 2021’, Idris Iwalewa Coker, has said the event will engage, promote and support communities to participate in arts and partake in preserving their cultural heritage.

Ahead of the sixth edition of the annual cultural festival, Coker who is the CEO of Carnivals and Cultural Pride Limited, said the company plans to open up new markets and opportunities in the creative industry, birth new ideas and foster new cultural relationships.

He said, “It is a cross-cultural event where Nigerian cultures, as well as others beyond the shores of the continent will converge for a week-long blistering cultural fiesta.”

Mr Idowu Johnson, the director of Creative Art Department, Lagos Ministry of Tourism Art and Culture also made a statement about Go Culture Festival and officially endorse the initiative. He said the Festival promises to be more colourful this year.

Lined up with exciting cultural display, indigenous parade, Art and craft, Dance drama, Art Exhibition and many more. The event will also be in collaboration with relevant cultural agencies like; National Council for Art and Culture (NCAC), National Art Gallery (NGA) and National Institute For Cultural Orientations (NICO), Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC) and Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilization (CBAAC).

The theme for this year’s edition is ‘Unleashing African Potential – Own Your Culture’, has been rebranded to reflect the current cultural diversity of the Nigerian culture and to establish a revival of its fading cultural heritage, which is expected to have ripple effects across the continent.