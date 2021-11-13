The youth and sports development minister, Sunday Dare, has charged the Super Eagles to go for a win against the Lone Stars of Liberia later today in their 2022 World Cup qualifier.

The Liberia’s Lone Stars host the Super Eagles in Tangier, Morocco in the all important clash. Nigeria won the reverse fixture 2-0 in Lagos earlier in the year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dare, in a statement to the team on Saturday, urged them to do the nation proud and brighten their chances of qualifying for the final stage of the 2022 World Cup African qualifiers.

“The whole of Nigeria is behind you,” Dare told the Gernot Rohr-led squad. “I believe in you. I know that the coaches have worked hard and the entire team is fired up for this. So, go and do us proud. Do not take anything for granted. Give your 100% on the pitch to get a win today and then we wrap things up in Lagos next Tuesday.”