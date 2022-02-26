The Madawaki of Ilorin and former gubernatorial aspirant in Kwara State, Waziri Yakubu Gobir, has harped on the need for the government to carry traditional rulers along in the fight against insecurity in the country.

He said traditional rulers have critical role to play in the fight against insurgency, banditry and all other security challenges.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP Weekend on the sidelines of a religious event in Ilorin, where he donated N2m towards the construction of Imam Gambari’s mosque and a car to the imam of the mosque, Gobir said all hands must be on deck to restore peace to every part of the country.

Gobir added that religious and traditional leaders play vital roles in galvanising the people to have a peaceful society.

“This is because they are closer to the grassroots and have become more relevant than ever before in these days of insecurity, instability and poverty.

“It is very important to carry them along so that we can have more peace and harmony in our community,” he said.

