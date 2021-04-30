ADVERTISEMENT

BY BODE GBADEBO

An Abuja-based activist, Comrade Deji Adeyanju, has said the President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s dismissal of Father Ejike Mbaka’s criticism with an allegation that the Catholic cleric was a contract seeker in return for his support for the electoral victory of Buhari should be a warning signal to religious leaders in the country.

Fr. Mbaka of the popular Adoration Ministry in Enugu had in a viral video described the administration of President Buhari as a failure, calling on members of the National Assembly to immediately impeach the president.

But presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, in a statement on Friday, however, acknowledged Mbaka’s support for Buhari’s electoral successes but accused the cleric of calling for the president’s impeachment because he (Mbaka) couldn’t secure contracts from the government.

Reacting to the development on his verified social media handles on Friday evening, Adeyanju, the convener of the Concerned Nigerians group, said more embarrassment awaits religious leaders except they stop romancing dirty politicians.

Adeyanju wrote: “God is using Mbaka to warn religious leaders who join dirty politicians to play their dirty games. More embarrassment awaits you if you don’t stop.

“I can never forget how they used Mbaka to announce Imo Supreme Court fraud & he claimed God told him.”