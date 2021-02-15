By TUNDE OGUNTOLA, IGHO OYOYO |

The resident pastor, Praise Church Abuja, Pastor Francis Agbo, has described the death of the chairman, LEADERSHIP Group Ltd, Mr Sam Nda-Isaiah, as an act of love, saying God will never abandon the family.

In his sermon during a special thanksgiving service in honour of the late publisher who passed on to glory December 11, 2020, Pastor Agbo said the best gift is the gift of Jesus Christ.

Agbo said when people die, some people might feel that God is unfair, but God is ever faithful.

He said God is always faithful and for Him to allow Sam Nda-Isaiah to die was an act of love.

“Because God sees into the future, perhaps God is keeping us from something in the future that will make us miss heaven. So He would rather make us go to heaven now than miss it later.

“So, his demise is an act of God’s love, because the Bible says ‘Precious in the sight of God is the death of a saint.’ My parting words for the family are that God saw this coming and He could have averted it, but the fact that He did not avert it, means He has a higher purpose,” he said.

According to the cleric, God is there to hold the hands of his family and wife, Zainab Nda-Isaiah.

The resident pastor said the love of God is the foundation upon which other things are built.

He stated that God’s love is eternal to mankind and He is not waiting for anybody to be lovable before he loves them.

The cleric said God loves us by choice. Reading Deuteronomy 7:7 and 1John 3:1, he said the love of God is boundless.

He continued: “God’s Love does not fail. God’s love endures forever. Anything you want to do in life should be on the foundation of love.

“Let us stop trying to earn God’s love because God loves you unconditionally.

“If I want to start describing Sam, words will not be enough. But I knew him as somebody that loved his family as well as his extended family, to the extent that the smallest celebration like a child’s dedication he would attend. So, I will describe him as a loving man, a faithful man, and a man that loves his family and his people,” he said.

Also, the Bishop of Abuja Diocese, Praise Church, Bishop Edwin Musa Jarumai, admonished the family of Sam Nda-Isaiah to look up unto the Lord.

“He knows the end from the beginning. I am so glad that the families are members of this church and they know the workings of God.”

“So, men will come and go, kingdoms will come and go, but God will remain forever. The surest guarantee and assurance is that they should continue to look up to God and depend on Him, and there is no course for any fear.

“Sam was a very jovial friend, although we were close friends, all his friends that were Bishops or clergies, he never joked with such office. He was a great man and we will miss him. But I am confident that being the kind of person he was, he is waiting for us to join him over there,” he said.

In her remarks during the thanksgiving service, Mrs Zainab Nda-Isaiah, said that she is hopeful that her husband the (late media mogul) Mr Sam Nda-Isaiah is in a better place.

Speaking further, she stated that he gave his life to Christ before his demise.

‘’I am here to thank God and the church for their support. At the time my husband died, it looks like I will never be able to laugh again like all hopes were lost. I felt how could this happen, what did we do wrong?

‘’Two months after his death, hope has begun to rise, I am beginning to laugh again.

‘’I know that my husband is in a better place because he gave his life to Christ before he died. It is not because God did not love my husband, that he was not here, I believe that God has a better plan for him,’’ she said.