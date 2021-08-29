Former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomole, said yesterday that God will not forsake or abandon Nigerians as the country gets set for the 2023 general elections.

Oshiomole, who spoke in Abuja at the investiture of Rotn Victoria Unoarumi as the 10th president of Rotary Club of Abuja, Maitama, said he didn’t join the APC to become chairman but to form an alternate platform capable of taking the PDP out of power, an objective he said was well achieved.

“I have hopes, not fears for 2023. People like to talk about their fears but for me my life is about hopes. I think by 2023 God will not forsake a nation of 200 million people.

“Our democracy has come to stay. It is not perfect, but a couple of things could be done to strengthen it but we could move on and get on with the job. I strongly believe that God, in his infinite power, will help Nigeria to sustain democracy as we move through 2023.

“As an optimist, I always say that with all the problems that Nigeria has, Nigeria is still much more than the sum total of all these problems,” he said.

On the judgment quashing his ouster as APC chairman, he said, “The judgment quashing my removal was not actually delivered last week. It was on July 2, 2020, about two weeks after I was removed from office. The only reason I decided to publish it was because I saw comments suggesting that people were not aware that the case was dismissed.

“I had addressed newsmen shortly after my removal and said that regardless of the legality or illegality of my removal, I accepted what happened in good faith and resolved I will not contest it. I promised to remain committed, and do what I can as a party member to support the party.

“You know in law, you can decide as I have done to sleep on my rights. And as I took that decision to sleep on my rights, it has remained sleeping. I have decided for the purpose of party chairmanship to sleep on my rights and it remains happily so,” he added.

In her acceptance speech, Rotn Victoria Unoarumi pledged her commitment to work with teammates and volunteers in selfless service to the next level.

She said, “I wish to congratulate the awardees on their recognition for their good work in the society and to encourage them to keep the light burning. I also want to encourage them to partner with Rotary to reach out to more people whose lives depend on the good work Rotary does all over the world.

“To all the indefatigable members of the investiture committee, I thank you all from the bottom of my heart for working round the clock to put this beautiful ceremony together. You all are amazing. To our great Rotarians from other Clubs I thank you for your continuous support,” she said.