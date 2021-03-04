BY KALU EZIYI, Umuahia

Ahead of the 2023 general election, a chieftain of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State, Hon Chukwudi Apugo has insisted that the era of godfatherism has ended in the state and the chapter closed.

Apugo spoke to newsmen in Umuahia, the state capital following reported suggestions by some members of the party that even the zone that produced the present governor should be allowed to contest the election.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former general manager, Abia State Environmental Protection Agency (ASEPA) and one of the children of a leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Benjamin Apugo also spoke against imposition of candidates.

“We won’t allow any attempts by anybody to impose himself, his or her crony on the state. Zoning must be respected and candidates must emerge through due process irrespective of their political parties”, Apugo declared.

Speaking further, the former ASEPA boss maintained that “power rotation is sacrosanct and must be respected by all political parties and aspirants in line with the Abia Charter of Equity”.

Noting that the youths would vigorously resist any imposition of candidates for the election, at every level, he added that such decision would be a clear reenactment of the party’s 2015 presidential experience.

“It’s regrettable that some persons’ greed will not allow them to see where a betrayal of such manner could land the state in terms of lack of trust and confidence amongst zones”, he added.