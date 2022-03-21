Senator Danjuma Gojë and the Gombe State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have disagreed over the non-conclusion of the reconciliation process initiated by the national leadership of the party.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya and Goje had taken to the trenches, which prompted the intervention of the APC National Reconciliation Committee led by Senator Abdullahi Adamu to reconcile the two leaders.

Almost three months after the reconciliation process was initiated, Goje has expressed concern that efforts to reconcile the warring camps in Gombe State APC had been jettisoned.

Goje expressed shock that over three months after the meeting, no further moves to advance the peace efforts, contrary to the resolutions reached during the peace parley.

In a statement he issued yesterday through his media office and signed by Ahmed Isa, Goje said the situation would threaten the outing of the party in the 2023 general elections.

He said, “As loyal and peace-loving party stalwarts of the party that contributed immensely to laying the foundation, building it, and leading it to victory in 2019, we want to state that jettisoning of the idea initiated to cement the cracks in the party will lead APC to nowhere but defeat come 2023.

“If this happens, no one should blame our leader and father, Senator Goje, who despite the ill-treatment meted out on him by those he brought to power, embraced the peace moves in line with Islamic Injunctions.

“Let no one be deceived, as it is, our beloved party is in disarray in Gombe State and this must be addressed for us to be able to maintain our leading role in the state. The party is grumbling and this explains the gale of defection and resignation being witnessed daily,” he said.

In a swift reaction, state publicity of the APC, Moses Kyari expressed dismay over what he described as a clear volte-face by Goje on the reconciliation between him and the governor.

He said Gombe APC was happy after the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of APC met with both Governor Yahaya and Senator Goje in Abuja and reconciled the two top Gombe politicians, both of whom were satisfied with the efforts.

The party recalled the efforts of the reconciliation committee headed by Adamu, which met with both Governor Yahaya and Senator Goje separately before the expanded meeting with the Buni-led leadership.

The party said it was shocked by a recent message by one of Goje’s aides, Adamu Muhammad Manga, that the reconciliation done was only in line with Islamic reconciliation but that the political reconciliation was not yet arrived which is most unfortunate.

The APC said it believed Manga, who is a personal assistant to Goje, had his principal’s nod to make the announcement.

Kyari said Manga in the audio message, called on Goje’s supporters to disregard the planned event and asked them to await the senator’s camp on the political reconciliation.

The party therefore challenged Goje to come out and debunk the announcement by Manga, who distanced his principal from the dinner being organised, an indication that the APC reconciliation efforts amounted to a waste of time and therefore undermining the leadership of the party.

The Adamu committee had on the order of the APC caretaker committee chairman, Mai Mala Buni, hosted Governor Yahaya and Goje to a meeting on January 5, 2022.

At the meeting held at the residence of Senator Adamu in Abuja, Goje said it was agreed that the warring camps should bury their differences and the congresses conducted at wards, local government and state levels be looked into with a view to addressing the lopsidedness in the exercise.

The meeting, according to him, was attended by the national chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and Governor of Yobe State, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, former speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, Senator Kashim Shettima, former governors and senators.