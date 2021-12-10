A reconciliation committee from the national headquarters of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Thursday night, arrived Gombe State to reconcile warring factions in the state chapter of the party.

It would be recalled that there was a violent clash recently between the supporters of the former governor of the state and a serving Senator, Danjuma Goje and that of the incumbent governor of the state, Inuwa Yahaya, during Goje’s visit to the state, which claimed some lives.

Against this background, the APC governors under the aegis of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) recently visited Governor Yahaya to commiserate with him over the incident.

Also, the APC national reconciliation committee led by Senator Abdullahi Adamu, who is a former governor of Nasarawa State, stormed the state to reconcile warring parties.

Adamu, who addressed journalists at the Government House Gombe at 11pm after a meeting with the governor and party stakeholders in the state, said they were in Gombe following a petition they received from Senator Goje, adding that the national leadership of the party was determined to settle all disputes among party members.

“We are on a mission to reconcile any perceived misunderstanding, grudge, conflict in our great party.

“In Gombe, we received just one petition and the petition is from our colleague in the National Assembly, one of the elders in the state, the former executive governor of the state, Senator Danjuma Goje.

“He petitioned us and we have reason to be fair, to hear him and to hear from those the petition was directed at. We have no doubt whatsoever that APC is strong here, APC is alive. Notwithstanding that, we don’t want to lose anybody in APC.

“So, in order to avoid war, we have to prepare for war. Our mission is to see that those areas of conflict are resolved as quickly as possible,” the reconciliation committee chairman stated.