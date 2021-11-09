A former governor of Gombe State and Senator representing Gombe Central, Mohammed Danjuma Goje, has petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba; Attorney General of Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) and director-general of the Department State Services (DSS), over alleged assasination attempt on his life and his Personal Assistant, Adamu Manga, by the aide-de-camp of Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, SP Zulaidaini Abba and Chief Security Officer (CSO) to the governor, Sani Bajoga.

Goje in the petition dated November 8, 2021 and written by Barr. VC Nwadike Esq on behalf of the lawmaker, asked the Inspector General of Police to investigate the matter with the aim of bringing the duo involved to justice by prosecuting them after disciplinary action has been taken against them.

The Service Numbers of of ADC and CSO to the governor were given as AP/No:118814 and AP/No :57675 respectively.

The petition reads, “That on the 5th day of November, 2021, our client came into Gombe through the Gombe International Airport at about 10:30 hours, to attend the wedding ceremony of his relative and some of his constituent supporters and admirers came to the airport to welcome and accompany him home.

“On their way to our client’s home, his Personal Assistant and others with them were brutally attacked with guns, cutlass and other dangerous weapons by SP Zulaidaini Abba and Sani Bajoga, CSO to the governor of Gombe State.

“It was by whiskers and the Grace of Allah that our client escaped death, but his Personal Assistant was not lucky as he was seriously injured by the attackers with cutlasses.

“At a place near the Gombe International Airport Conference Center, Bauchi-Gombe federal highway, ADC and CSO leading Kawu Keep, Sanusi Attacker, Danjuma Skade and many others came with several vehicles belonging to the Government House and numerous thugs behind them.

“The officers with the aid of the vehicles of the government, blocked the highway, stopped the movement of our client and those with him for hours.

“The ADC and the CSO commanded the numerous thugs bearing matchets, short axes, knives, different shaped hard and dried sticks hitherto shielded by them, to attack our client and those with him.

“Our client was fortunate not to be killed but his Personal Assistant, Adamu Manga in the same vehicle with our client received several matchets cut aimed at shoulder level under the supposition that our client was the one being matcheted

“In the course of the unleashed attacks on our client and those with him, some persons (including one Isah Abdullahi M of Pantami Quarters Gombe) were killed. Numerous vehicles were burnt and damaged”