Gokada, the Nigeria-based last mile delivery, logistics and transportation start-up said it has crossed $100 million in annualised transaction value, having completed one million food delivery and ecommerce orders on behalf of over 30,000 merchants in the last 12 months alone.

This comes as the company launched a ‘Super App’ where customers can access food delivery, ecommerce and ride hailing services in one app. A statement from the company said growth is accelerating as Gokada has grown its volume three in the last six months.

Gokada plans to leverage its recent NIPOST licence for cross-country courier and logistics services as it expands across the country. Gokada is looking to serve this growing market with expansions from its current base in Lagos, across multiple cities in Nigeria, including Abuja, Port Harcourt, Ibadan and Ogun.

With increasing internet penetration and ease of mobile payments, the ecommerce sector in Nigeria is set to grow and last mile delivery is set to drive this even further.

Speaking on the development, Nikhil Goel, CEO of Gokada said, “The ecommerce and delivery market in Nigeria is growing at an exponential rate and will be worth $20 billion over the next few years. I experienced the same kind of growth in India when I was with Zomato.

“Much like in India and our counterparts in other emerging markets, Gokada is building a transport infrastructure from the bottom up, using well-trained riders, powered by technology, to connect businesses large and small with a consumer base in its millions. This launch is core to our objective of positioning Gokada at the center of Nigeria’s e-commerce and delivery revolution”.