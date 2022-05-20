Golden Fertilizer company, a subsidiary of Flour Mills of Nigeria plc has recognised top-performing customers in its usual way of celebrating customers who have made significant contribution to the company’s success after a brief hiatus from Covid-19 restrictions.

Indeed, Golden Fertilizer has continued to flourish in Nigeria as the farmers’ friend while providing an array of blended NPK variants, unique blends required by individuals and corporate customers with an effective distribution network to provide agronomy support for local production in the agricultural sector.

The company mentioned that it participated in the federal government’s Presidential fertilizer initiative, which provided fertilisers to farmers at a subsidised rate.

The fertilizer company, who recently organised its annual customer conference, in its customary fashion to reward top-performing customer after a brief hiatus, saw Golden Fertilizer celebrating its partners who had made significant contributions to the company’s success.

Speaking at the event, the general manager, Golden Agric Input Limited, a division of FMN Group and Owners of Golden Fertilizer Brand, Mr. Falade Olusegun recognised and appreciated Golden Fertilizer’s customers, who have undoubtedly become an intricate part of the company and kept the brand in its winning ways.

He commended the brand while affirming that “as the farmer’s friend, Golden Fertilizer has maintained its mission to provide appropriate fertilizer blends and agronomy support to ensure bountiful harvests for our farmers, thereby optimizing local production and enhancing food security in our dear country.

“We recognise that we cannot achieve these lofty goals without you, our esteemed partners, which is why we are here today to thank you and acknowledge and appreciate your unwavering support as we continue on this journey of feeding the nation every day.”

Also speaking, FMN’s director, Group Strategy & Stakeholder Relations, Sadiq Usman, who also spoke during the event, reaffirmed the necessity of optimising Golden fertilizer’s innovative model and its importance in positioning the company to face future challenges by strengthening its partnership with customers.

The ceremony culminated with a brilliant showpiece that saw several customers win large sums of money. Top-performing dealers received more than N13.5 million in cash prizes, including Alhaji Nura Makarfi, a top-performing dealer who won as much as N7 million. He was followed by Bello Ladan, who won N5 million cash.