Golden Guinea Breweries PLC has stated that they are out to support the development of grassroots sports and the national teams across the country.

The Co-Investor, of Golden Guinea Breweries, Chief Oke Ezenwa, who was represented by Daniel Oniko while speaking to newsmen in Abuja on Saturday said that the company are finalising plans with the sports ministry and the Nigerian football federation (NFF) to support the development of grassroots and the national teams in the country.

He however noted that the Nigerian indigenous beer company who were the headline sponsor of the maiden edition of the All-Stars Invitational Football Tournament, said they are happy to identify with the organisation of the competition.

“We at Golden Guinea Breweries Plc are ready to support indigenous sports at the grassroot in the country because we are an indigenous company based in Umuahia, Abia State, we have just opened a manufacturing house in Lagos which will serve the southern region of the country.

“We are currently finalising plans to with the sports ministry and the NFF to support the the Golden Eagles, Flying Eagles up to Super Eagles. We are also happy with the organisation of the All Star tournament and our door remains open for more partnerships going forward” he concluded.