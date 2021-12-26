Golden Penny Foods has intensified its commitment towards appreciating its consumers and strengthening company-consumer relationship with its campaign tagged, ‘the Golden Penny Christmas’.

The Golden Penny Christmas campaign was a nationwide event that consisted of competitions on radio stations across the country and a series of activities on the company’s social media outlets, designed to engage and reward consumers, each day for 12 days respectively, held from December 13 to December 24, 2021.

The company, in a statement, said this is in keeping with the brand’s message of ‘Golden Penny at the heart of the family.’

The 12 days of Christmas campaign hopes to demonstrate the importance of love and giving by bringing families together for a beautiful season filled with merriment while encouraging togetherness.

Golden Penny Foods is a subsidiary of Flour Mills of Nigeria.

