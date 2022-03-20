Over 700 golfers have begun hostilities in this year’s edition of the Ikeja Golf Club Captain’s Day tournament.

The annual tournament which features golfers from various states and clubs across the country is organized to honour the outgoing Captain, Mr. Hakeem Akintoye.

Speaking on the event,the Club captain said the event is a global practice by all golf clubs to appreciate the ongoing committee and usher in a new one to stir their activities in the next one.

Akintoye also thanked members of his committee for their steadfastness and for believing in him in the last year of managing the frontline club.

“We have a long-standing convention that we try to uphold and have become our tradition to organize this event every year as it is one of the biggest on our calendar.”

Reeling out some of the club’s achievements in the last year, Akintoye stated that they participated in a good number of tournaments both at the club and other clubs around the country.

He added that the club has also put in place measures to break the barrier of golf as an elitist game with their catch them the young initiative. The idea is aimed at taking golf to schools and giving children the opportunity to play golf.