By Salifu Usman, Abuja

After the first day of action at the ongoing inaugural GolfSixes Nigeria 2021 holding at TYB International Golf Resort and Country Club (TYB-IGRCC), eight teams have crashed out of the competition leaving eight others to continue with the dream of becoming champions.

Team H top the qualifying teams after garnering a cumulative of 15 points to reach next final round. Emmanuel Deji and Paul S.O-led squad scored three points each in holes 1-6, holes 7-12 and holes 13-18, while the duo of Martins Adaboh and Amma Anosike combined well to grab each three points in holes 7-12 and holes 13-18 respectively to make it 15 lead.

The team is closely followed by Team A comprising Lubo D.A, Ahmadu D.D., Dola C.D and Albehu D.G. The quartet combined together to score 13 points.

Other qualifying teams are Team J, N, I, E, M, B and D.

Action resumes today when the eight finalists will swing out in matchplay to determine the winners.

The captain of TY Buratai Golf resort and Country club, Brigadier General Adekunle Ariyibi, represented by the vice-captain of the club, Brigadier General G.G. Shipi teed off the historic two-day event yesterday.

The competition, which is for players aged 55 and above, field veteran golfers of prominent Nigerians, members of the diplomatic corps and former captains of golf clubs that make up the field of 64 players swing for various prizes at stake.

The 64 players are placed in 16 teams and involved in match-play with a winner emerge after every six holes of play.

The notable participants are D.A. Lubo, D.D. Ahmadu, C.D Dola, D.G. Albehu, K.G Lar, A.A. Jekekenu, J.F. Adeleke, Jide Atta, Joyce Barbar, Flora Pearse, May Nwoye, Chinyere Onuoha and Aladum Eze.

Others are former Group Managing Director (GMD) of LEADERSHIP Newspaper, Mike Okpere; director-general of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, Ambassador Adamu Emozozo, Ambassador Hassan Mohammed, immediate-past captain of IBB International Golf and Country Club, Ahmed Oseni; Eric Angaye, Ba Nathus, Victor Garba, S.S. Okwokei and so on.