By Salifu Usman, Abuja

The quartet of Air Vice Marshal Kingsley Lar, Jekenu A.A., Adeleke J.F and Jide Atta exhibited exquisite golfing skills to win the inaugural GolfSixes Nigeria 2021 golf tournament which was held at the TYB International Golf Resort and Country Club (TYB-IGRCC) over the weekend.

Kingsley Lar-led Team B won the keenly contested tournament with two holes to spare, closely followed by Samuel Gbenga Ladipo-led Team I, with impressive scores to finish second.

Speaking after emerging the winner of the tournament, the captain of Team B, Kingsley Lar, expressed delight with their feat, saying the team put up splendid performance on the final day to emerge victorious.

“I’m very delighted that we won the tournament. It was a tough game for us and we were even the last team to qualify for the final round.

“On the second day we were made to play Team A, who were the top team and we defeated them, then we went ahead to defeat every other team and won the tournament with two holes to spare,” he said.

On their part, the captain of the runners up team, Samuel Gbenga Ladipo, blamed fatigue for his side’s inability to finish top.

He however commended the organisers putting together such a befitting tournament, saying the officiating was fairs.

The captain of TY Buratai Golf resort and Country club, Brigadier General Adekunle Ariyibi, represented by the vice-captain of the club, Brigadier General G.G. Shipi teed off the historic two-day event on Saturday’s morning.

The competition, which was for players aged 55 and above, field veteran golfers of prominent Nigerians, members of the diplomatic corps and former captains of golf clubs that make up the field of 64 players.

The 64 players are placed in 16 teams and involved in match-play with a winner emerge after every six holes of play.