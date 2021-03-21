BY OLAWALE AYENI, Abuja

Christopher Ambe on Friday won the “Race to Nigerian Masters” second leg (pro/am), after a six- shot lead over Uchenna Unoruo in the 2021 African Golf Tour tournament.

For the first time in three sea- sons on the tour, Ambe finally won the Road to Nigerian Mas- ters 2021 leg two by defending Anoruo to claim a six- stroke win at the Arsenal Golf Course in Ow- erri.

Having led the tournament from the first round with 73, 69, 73, the Minna based professional golfer shot 72 on his final round to seal the victory.

It was a climax of a remarkable journey and path for the youngster who this week suddenly and tri-

umphantly realised the fruits of the years’ worth of labour.

This was after he sneaked into the field at the 11th hour to win an event, as well as reach the number one spot on the Pro African Tour 2021 Or- der of Merit.

“I took a chance to enter this tournament and believed in myself and my game and was confident when I registered.

“I had also been working intensively on my game, and my plan in the nearest future is to play on the World Tour, European Tour and the US PGA Tour,” he said.

The third leg of the “Race to Nigerian Masters” is scheduled for March 22 to March 25 at the Arsenal Golf Course in Owerri, Imo State