By Salifu Usman, Abuja

Director-General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, has described golf as a COVID-19 compliance sport, saying it was a betrayal to suspend golf along all other sports at the heat of the pandemic.

Runsewe, who spoke at the golf tourney that wrap-up the just concluded National Festival in Jos, stated that golf from the beginning of time has been COVID-19 compliant since golfers are known to walk their separate paths on the course without any contact whatsoever, and at least maintaining some ten metres social distance from each other.

“Golf is a noble and distinct game,” Runsewe said. “Even in a set of four players, you see each player maintaining far distance from each other.

Even Caddies, who are an integral part of the game allow some five metres social distancing when they have to attend to golfers. And if golfers are to greet themselves, they still don’t maintain contact.

“Even shaking through elbows is unnecessary. All a golfer will do when he wants to greet is to remove his cap, place it on his chest and put it back on his head. Very COVID-19 compliant as no contact is expressed.”

NCAC boss seized the opportunity of the occasion to popularize the cultural golf wear as over 250 golfers, including the Plateau Governor, Rt. Hon. Simon Lalong, turned up adorning the cultural wear for the golf event.

“Nothing speaks louder than this,” Runsewe asserted. “If the Governor can play his game in local attire, then it must be acceptable. My joy here is if a sizable number out of some four million Nigerians playing golf can adopt the cultural wear, there will be more than enough jobs for thousands of our tailors.”

The joy of the whole event showed when Runsewe pleaded with Governor Lalong that the 107 years old golf trophy that was being celebrated at the Rayfield Golf Club be retired to the National Museum and the Governor giving his consent.