Viktor Hovland was on course to become the first Norwegian winner in European Tour history after a brilliant 64 handed him a three shot lead heading into the final round of the 2021 BMW International.

The World Number 14 carded a 68 on day one despite finding the water three times and since then he has not looked back, adding a 67 and his bogey free effort in round three to get to 17 under at Golfclub München Eichenried.

Spaniard Jorge Campillo carded a 67 to be the nearest challenger, a shot clear of South African Darren Fichardt and two ahead of Irishman Niall Kearney and Austria’s Bernd Wiesberger.

Hovland already has two wins on the US PGA Tour and is currently 12th on the Race to Dubai Rankings in Partnership with Rolex, having finished second at the WGC – Workday Championship at The Concession and sixth at the Saudi International powered by SoftBank Investment Advisers.

That form on both sides of the Atlantic makes him a strong favourite to become the first Norwegian to play in the Ryder Cup in September – but he will be looking to enter the history books before that in Bavaria.

Henrik Bjornstad is the only Norwegian to ever hold a 54 hole lead on the European and after he went on finish second at the 2002 Hong Kong Open, Hovland would love to go one better.

“Growing up I mainly grew up watching the European Tour every Saturday and Sunday morning, that was my routine,” he said.

“We’ve had some runner up finishes in the past and it would be really cool for Norway to get our first win.”