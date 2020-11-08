By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Susan Marcus emerged overall champion of the Lady Captain Lizzy Ulunma Asomugha’s inaugural tournament at the Parkland Golf Resort Club in Abuja.

Susan Marcus, defeated other 103 golfers playing off Handicap 19 at the Tukur Yusuf Buratai golf course in Abuja grossed 61 at the par3 mini course to lift the tournament title in grand style.

The new lady captain of the Parkland Golf Resort Club, Lizzy Ulunma Asomugha while speaking at the tournament, in Abuja yesterday, said she will contribute to the development of golfers, who are training to become professionals and strengthen the capacity of the club as a golfing development centre in the nation’s capital.

“This tournament is just the one of many to come at the Parkland golf resort club, plans are already in motion to have the Charity Golf Tournament coming up in partnership with the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons( NAPTIP), the Ministry of Women Affairs, the Police Affairs and all the Para-military, and our target is for the rape victims, because we noticed that they are not given the needed attention”.

“We also have the tournament for the kids Tiger Juniors Open, and we have already produced a champion; Miss Oboh who is playing international now, so Parkland is a place for kids, and we believe in catching them young.

According to the Competition Secretary,

Omon Isemede, said that the tournament was a very competitive one, which saw golfers from all over the country coming to honour the new lady captain.

“Today has been a tremendous day, because people came from Kaduna state, Port Harcourt to honour her and to feature in the tournaments. The tournaments was a very competitive one, people also built relationships during this tournament”.

“Parkland is a place where the ladies and the children will develop and It a par three golf course which one can play within one hour, before and after the office to keep a healthy life”.

On his parts, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to President Muhammadu Buhari on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Ita Enang pledged his support for the Parkland Resort and the lady captain while encouraging Nigerians to engage in sporting activities.

“We will support the club fully and tensure that her tenure is a success. It’s important that people engage in sports activities for physical fitness and mental alertness, people should always create time for sports” he said.