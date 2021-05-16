Thirty years after the Ryder Cup delivered a “War on the Shore” at Kiawah Island, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth could produce more US-versus-Europe fireworks at the 103rd PGA Championship.

The year’s second major tournament begins on Thursday on the 7 876-yard, par-72 Ocean course at the South Carolina resort where the Americans edged Europe 14 1/2-13 1/2 in 1991.

That gamesmanship-filled Ryder Cup was decided by a missed six-foot par putt by Germany’s Bernhard Langer on the 18th hole of the last match.

Such drama was missing at the 2012 PGA Championship as McIlroy cruised to an eight-stroke victory at Kiawah Island, setting the stage for this year’s return to the Carolina coast.

Four-time major winner McIlroy, a 32-year-old from Northern Ireland, and three-time major champion Spieth, a 27-year-old Texan, are both playing well and chasing history.

Spieth will try to complete a career Grand Slam by adding the PGA to wins at the 2015 Masters and US Open and 2017 British Open.

A victory at Kiawah Island would put Spieth in exclusive company alongside Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Ben Hogan and Gene Sarazen.