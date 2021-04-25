By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Golf enthusiast, Daniel Iworiso Markson, has insisted that Nigeria has what it takes to produce the next world’s Tiger Woods if enabling environment is created for professional golfers to strive.

Markson who spoke to LEADERSHIP Sunday sports stated that Nigeria is gifted with abundant of talents but blamed the poor level of golf development in the country due to lack of sponsorships from the public and private sectors.

“We can produce a ‘Tiger Woods’ from Nigeria. All it takes is just support and if major organizations would give their search light on the good of the game.

“We also need to encourage our young people to go into golf because by the time they are hitting their 30’s a number of them would have turned pro. Look at Tiger Woods for instance, see how long he’s been in the game and see how long he has also been in the headlines. Look at the benefits of the brands sponsoring him” he said.

Markson who is the chairman and publisher of FirstNews, further revealed his decision to sponsor two Nigerian professional golfers (Donatus Obadofin and Sunday Nsikak).

“I have a soft spot for talents. Anywhere I go to in the world, when I see talent, I recognise it. Donatus happens to be one of them. He is not the only one we are sponsoring as an organisation, we are sponsoring another young Pro from Bayelsa, Nsikak, so the two of them are growing”.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him “Donatus will be one of Africa’s leading pro in the game of golf. This is not just going to be the only time we will support him. We will support him going forward. And pros need to be exposed to competitions regularly, that is how their game improves over time.

“ So, this is just a first in the series of support that he will get from our organisation. Not just him but other golfers as well. We are doing so to encourage other corporate bodies to throw their weight behind young golfers with talents like Donatus and Nsikak” he concluded.