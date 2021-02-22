By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Top Nigerian golfer, Donatus Obadofin, has vowed to lift the maiden Bayelsa State Governor’s Cup International Golf Tournament, saying he will leave no stone unturned to achieve the feat.

The much-anticipated event, which will be organised by the HSD Golf and Country Club, will tee-off from March 4 to 7, 2021 in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to LEADERSHIP Sports ahead of the tournament, Obadofin said he’s confident to get the right results as he would be facing top-ranked professional golfers.

“Am very confident that I will come out with a very good result this time around at the tour. Nigerians should expect the best from me because I have been working hard with my teams for the tournament” he said.

“They are strong contenders for the title but am hoping to get the right results. Also the tournament will be a good test for me ahead of the Port Harcourt Open.”

“Last year I finished among the top 20 professional golfers in the country. This year I am working hard to finish among the top 5, by God grace.”

The Edo State-born professional golfer also called on corporate organisations and individuals to support the development of golf in the country through sponsorship of golf activities and professional golfers.

“Sponsorship has always been a challenge in golf activities, but we are hopeful to see how things unfold, I want to commend those who have invested in my career so far and to let them know that I will make them proud,” Obadofin concluded.