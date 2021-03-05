By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Top Nigerian golfer, Donatus Obadofin has assured of improved performance at the ongoing maiden Bayelsa State Governor’s Golf Cup Tournament.

Obadofin, who among the top contenders out of 56 international professional golfers is placed 7th on the table

after the opening day of the 3-day event which is expected to end on Sunday, March 7th.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP sports from his team’s base in Yenagoa, he said he will work hard to surpass his performance during the opening day of the tournaments and hope to get the necessary points towards lifting the tournaments title for the first time.

“I started very well in the frontline 34 and -2, so when I got to the backline, I was at the back of my routine so I had some few spread and the last shot I played bogeyed to-2 at the 16 holes,” he said

“But it was a good game today, am hopeful that tomorrow (today) I will improve on my performance and hopefully I will finish among the best in the tournament”.

The competition is still wide open for everyone to get something good from the tournament, and I’m hoping too” he concluded.

No fewer than 56 golfers will continue actions for the title chase at the green course of the HSD Golf and Country Club today.