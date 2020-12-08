BY ACHOR ABIMAJE, Jos

The Secretary of Lamingo Golf Club Mr. Nathaniel Lagan has disclosed

that the 2020 Plateau Governor’s Cup will begin today December, 8th

2020.

Lagan made the disclosure yesterday in Jos. He said both professional

and amateur golfers from within and outside Nigeria would participate

in the tournament.

According to him, the event which will begin on Tuesday, today will

close on Sunday, Dec. 13.“This is an annual event; though it went

moribund at some point, but it was revived and consistently held in

the last four years.“

“As usual, we are expecting both professional and amateur golfers from

all over the country and even outside the country.“Last year we had

over 300 golfers, we are expecting more this year,”he said.

Lagan further pointed out that the 2020 edition of the tournament

would also feature ‘super’ veteran golfers above 70 years of age.The

secretary said the tournament would not only promote peace and unity,

but create economic opportunities for residents, thereby improving the

state’s revenue profile.

“This golf tournament has impacted positively on the economy of the

state, and this year will not be different. As we speak, hotels are

already smiling to the banks because golfers coming from outside Jos

have started making reservations for accommodation, “he added.