The Secretary of Lamingo Golf Club Mr. Nathaniel Lagan has disclosed
that the 2020 Plateau Governor’s Cup will begin today December, 8th
2020.
Lagan made the disclosure yesterday in Jos. He said both professional
and amateur golfers from within and outside Nigeria would participate
in the tournament.
According to him, the event which will begin on Tuesday, today will
close on Sunday, Dec. 13.“This is an annual event; though it went
moribund at some point, but it was revived and consistently held in
the last four years.“
“As usual, we are expecting both professional and amateur golfers from
all over the country and even outside the country.“Last year we had
over 300 golfers, we are expecting more this year,”he said.
Lagan further pointed out that the 2020 edition of the tournament
would also feature ‘super’ veteran golfers above 70 years of age.The
secretary said the tournament would not only promote peace and unity,
but create economic opportunities for residents, thereby improving the
state’s revenue profile.
“This golf tournament has impacted positively on the economy of the
state, and this year will not be different. As we speak, hotels are
already smiling to the banks because golfers coming from outside Jos
have started making reservations for accommodation, “he added.