Ever since the Director General of the National Council of Arts and Culture, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe made the bold comment that the game of golf was not part of the COVID-19 pandemic, rave comments have been trailing in Golf Clubs across the country.

While some golfers believe Runsewe was dead right on the subject, others hold the strong belief that golfing during the heat of the pandemic could not be totally safe.

Engineer Francis Olo, a big wheeler at the NNPC Department of Petroleum Resources holds this belief that Runsewe’s claim could indeed hold water if Caddies are discarded during play in the heat of the COVID-19.

“We all know Caddies are part of the golf game,” Olo who once represented Nigeria in the World Golf Challenge in Malaysia stated. “And again we must realize the fact that while golfers maintain great social distancing on the course, the same cannot be said of Caddies who are at all times close to the golfers.”

However, the president of the Nigeria Golf Federation (NGF), Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, insisted that Runsewe indeed spoke the minds of golfers since his opinion had been a big subject in international fora in respect to the game and COVID-19.

“This discussion came up at the Royal and Ancient St, Andrews, that is the world body governing golf and it was agreed that golf was not on the path of COVID-19,” Oyinlola stated. “You will remember that at a time golf courses were closed across the nation, but after the declaration from St. Andrews we swiftly moved to open the courses. This proves the game is free from COVID-19, but that doesn’t mean precautions must be ignored in its entirety.”