No fewer than 500 golfers draw from across Nigeria and beyond as well as invited guests will Thursday, September 30, commemorate Nigeria’s 61st Independence Day anniversary with an 18-hole golf tournament at IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja.

The vice-captain of IBB Club, Mr Mike Onoja Ekoja, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on Tuesday ahead of the event.

Ekoja, who doubles as chairman of the organizing committee, said the anniversary golf tourney is aimed at creating more awareness for unity and peaceful coexistence in the country.

According to him, all the necessary things including the security measure have been perfected to ensure a hitch-free event. “For this year’s tournament, we are expecting over 500 golf nationals and internationals,” Ekoja declared. “The course is topnotch come rain, come shine.”

While calling on all Nigerians to be part of the celebration, Ekoja said the tournament remains another way of creating awareness for the game of golf in the country.

He said the event which will hold in strict compliance to all Covid-19 protocols would also witness the long tradition of match-play between Nigeria and Ghana. The two west African neighbours will slug it out on the green 18-holes golf course of the IBB Golf Club in Abuja.

Speaking on the modality for the tournament, competition secretary, Mr Julius Fadairo, said all the men playing off handicap 19 and above will play on Thursday 30th while the ladies playing off handicap 19 and above will have their turn on the same day.

“”All super veterans, 70 years and above, will play off the blue markers and tee off on Thursday. All men playing handicap 0-18 irrespective of their status will play on Friday October 1st 2021. All ladies playing handicap 0-18 will as well play on October 1st 2021.