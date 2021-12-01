Gombe State All Progressive Congress (APC) stalwart, Saidu Ishiaku Babadidi, has said that the people of Gombe State are convinced with the leadership style of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, adding that they will support his reelection in 2023.

Ishiaku said Governor Yahaya has overwhelmingly performed in just a little over two years more than any governor in the history of the state and that people will not regret voting him for the second time.

“We’ve visibly seen roads constructed within the urban and rural areas of the state, hospitals, schools and lots more,” he said.

Babadidi reiterated that Governor Yahaya is the party leader in the state and those who aren’t comfortable with the scheme of things in the state are the selfish and ingrates who don’t want the progress of the state.